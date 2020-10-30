BE leaves for the pre-existing state of emergency defending the civil law requirements in healthcare – Executive Digest

The BE coordinator rejected the need for a new state of emergency for the time being, arguing that the government should use all installed health care capacities, possibly using the civil law requirements of the private and social sectors.

“I remember that the state of emergency is a final measure, that it is valid for 15 days and that this pandemic will last for many months. It is desirable and possible to find other mechanisms to take measures to protect the population ”, defended Catarina Martins at the end of an almost hour-long meeting with Prime Minister António Costa.

Alternatively, the BE chairman defended that all “installed health capacities” should be placed within the purview of the Ministry of Health, “privately and socially, both in response to covid and non-covid” and expressed availability for other actions that need to be taken by approved by the Assembly of the Republic.

When asked whether the government should continue with a civil law requirement, the blockade leader defended that the previous and current Basic Law of Health “already in a pandemic situation” provides for this instrument, which means a “fair” payment for the service.

Regarding the measures announced by the government on Saturday, Catarina Martins only said that they have two goals that she saw as “common to all”.

“On the one hand, maintaining the health response to a pandemic that will last for months. They have to be possible and effective measures over a long period of time, ”he defended himself.

On the other hand, Catarina Martins said that the government has a short-term goal and that “there is a reason for it”: “To be able to check these numbers in good time so that families can hold their Christmas meetings more safely,” he explained without further details.

Catarina Martins was the second party leader to be received in São Bento on a day that António Costa is listening to all nine parties with parliamentary representation to seek consensus for the adoption of immediate measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic recorded in Portugal a sustained increase.

The measures to be taken by the government will then be announced by António Costa on Saturday at the end of an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers.

According to the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) epidemiological bulletin, which also caused 33 deaths related to Covid-19 disease, Portugal exceeded 4,000 cases of infections with the new coronavirus per day on Thursday, registering 4,224 new cases.