«Beethoven for One»: string quartets for one listener

New York (AP) – In the coronavirus pandemic, classical music fans in New York can have a concert of their own. All 16 string quartets by Bonn-born composer Ludwig van Beethoven will be performed for seven consecutive days in a building on Fifth Avenue until Sunday.

In addition to four musicians, due to the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, only one listener – or a couple or people living together in a family – is allowed. The rush for ten-minute concert experiences, for which interested parties had to register in advance on the Internet, was great.

The building on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan opposite the Metropolitan Museum has belonged to the Federal Republic of Germany since the 1950s. It has long served as the headquarters of the Goethe Institute in New York and is currently operated under the name “1014” as the “Place of Ideas”.

There have been similar intimate concert experiences in other locations since the start of the pandemic. At Stuttgart Airport, for example, musicians from the Stuttgart State Orchestra, the SWR Symphony Orchestra and the University of Music and Performing Arts performed so-called “1: 1 Concerts” for ten minutes each for one listener.