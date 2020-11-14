Beethoven’s Letter Auctioned for $ 275,000 in the United States

Ludwig van Beethoven’s popularity does not end. One of his letters found a new owner at an auction. The proceeds were higher than expected.

Dallas (AP) – A letter from composer Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) was auctioned in the United States for $ 275,000 (about 230,000 euros) – and thus grossed more than four times what the auction house waited earlier.

Auction house Heritage Auctions announced Friday (local time) in Dallas, Texas that it was one of the highest prices achieved in recent years for a piece of writing by the Bonn-born composer. In the pre-auction phase, a price of $ 60,000 was expected.

“It was a complete surprise because it goes beyond what her letters normally carry,” said Sandra Palomino, head of rare manuscripts at Heritage Auctions. “Beethoven rarely hits the market, but this has excited people because he talks to us about his music.” Beethoven is considered one of the most important classical composers in the history of music.

In the handwritten letter on one page, Beethoven asks a Mr. von Baumann to return the scores for a piano trio and promises to return them along with a violin sonata within a few days. According to the auction house, the document was a little crumpled and yellowed, but overall in good condition.

According to Heritage Auctions, the new owner of the letter is a pianist who initially wanted to remain anonymous. The document means a lot to her – “and Beethoven was my refuge in my childhood,” the auction house said, citing the successful bidder. Two years ago he bought a lock of Beethoven’s hair at auction. He wanted to bequeath the letter to a New York music college where he was studying. “It was a last minute purchase, but I have a feeling it’s something young people will be important to hear.”