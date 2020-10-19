Behavior Analytics Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth with Industry Study, Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The latest report on ‘ Behavior Analytics Market now available at MarketStudyReport.com, delivers facts and numbers regarding the market, geographical landscape and profit forecast of the ‘ Behavior Analytics Market. In addition, the report focuses on major obstacles and the latest growth plans adopted by leading companies in this business.

The healthcare sector has emerged as one of the major end-users of the behavior analytics market and is anticipated to register substantial growth during the forecast timeline. The growing demand for these solutions among healthcare organizations is attributed to the growing threat of insider attacks and data breaches among healthcare institutes, which poses a financial risk. Besides, healthcare institutes are more exposed to the risk of insider attacks owing to the general lack of cyber-security infrastructure. User identity information can be stolen from hospital records for insurance fraud, the need to alleviate these risks has led to considerable demand for behavior analytics market solutions.

Technology advancement has bolstered the demand for behavior analytics market solutions among organizations to detect threats even before they occur and to mitigate their impact. Integration of advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms for analyzing user behavior allows automatic analysis enables organizations to link user and entity activity to support security analyst in threat detection and remediation. Besides these, advanced behavior analytics market systems also offer certain benefits over conventional security enterprise systems, such as end to end protection, automated response and access control.

Some of the major vendors of the behavior analytics market solutions are Splunk Inc., IBM Corporation, Rapid7, LogRhythm, etc. Strategic partnerships are one of the most popular strategy used by vendors to gain market share. For example, in September 2017, Bay Dynamics announced that they are forming a strategic alliance with VMware Mobile Security Alliances with the sole purpose of enhancing its product capabilities, which assist enterprises to effectively mitigate mobile threats.

Growing adoption of cloud-based behavior analytics market solutions is driving the global revenue, a trend that is expected to resonate across the forecast timeline. Increasing adoption of cloud platform among organizations and improving security measures for this deployment model is one of the key factors that is encouraging the organizations to shift toward cloud platform. Furthermore, advanced cloud-based behavior analytics solutions offer better handling of sensitive data, thereby augmenting the demand of these products among organizations.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register considerable growth with around 45% CAGR during the forecast timeline owing to the increasing internet penetration and growing smartphone adoption as well as demand for mobile applications in the region. Furthermore, increasing digitalization and growing investment in information security in the economies such as China, India and Australia are also estimated to drive the revenue growth.

Behavior analytics market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue in USD from 2013 to 2024, for the following segments:

Behavior Analytics Market, By Deployment Model

On-premise deployment

Cloud based deployment

Behavior Analytics Market, By Components

Solutions

Compromised credential detection solutions

Insider threat detection solutions

Loss prevention solutions

Others

Services

Professional services

Managed services

Behavior Analytics Market, By End-Users

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Defense

Government organizations

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

Others

Report Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope

1.1. Methodology

1.1.1. Initial data exploration

1.1.2. Statistical model and forecast

1.1.3. Industry insights and validation

1.1.4. Scope, definition and research parameters

1.2. Data Sources

1.2.1. Primary

1.2.2. Secondary

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Behavior Analytics industry 360-degree synopsis, 2013 – 2024

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Regional trends

2.1.3. End-use trends

2.1.4.

Chapter 3. Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Vendor matrix

3.4. Technology landscape

3.4.1. Data source & integration

3.4.2. Data analytics

3.4.3. Data presentation and visualizations

3.4.4. Source system & applications incorporated

3.4.5. Service delivery methods

3.5. Regulatory landscape

3.5.1. U.S.

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.3. China

3.6. Industry impact forces

3.6.1. Growth drivers

3.6.1.1. Integration of advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms into behavior analytics in the U.S.

3.6.1.2. Rising investment in security solution in the U.S.

3.6.1.3. Growing risk of insider attacks in Europe

3.6.1.4. Lack of trained security professionals drive behavior analytics demand in Asia Pacific

3.6.1.5. Growing number of smartphone users in Asia Pacific

3.6.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1. Lack of awareness about advanced cyber attacks

3.7. Growth potential analysis

3.8. Porter’s analysis

3.9. PESTEL analysis

3.10. Competitive landscape, 2016

3.10.1. Strategy dashboard

Chapter 4. Behavior Analytics Market, By Deployment Model

4.1. Global behavior analytics market share by deployment model, 2015 & 2024

4.2. On-premise

4.2.1. On-premise deployment model, by region, 2013-2024

4.3. Cloud

4.3.1. Cloud deployment market, by region, 2013-2024

Chapter 5. Behavior Analytics Market, By Component

5.1. Global Behavior Analytics market share by component, 2015 & 2024

5.2. Solution

5.2.1. Solution market, by region, 2013-2024

5.2.2. Compromised credential detection

5.2.2.1. Compromised credential detection market, by region, 2013-2024

5.2.3. Insider threat detection

5.2.3.1. Insider threat detection market, by region, 2013-2024

5.2.4. Loss prevention

5.2.4.1. Loss prevention solutions market, by region, 2013-2024

5.2.5. Others

5.2.5.1. Others solutions market, by region, 2013-2024

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Services market, by region, 2013-2024

5.3.2. Professional services

5.3.2.1. Professional services market, by region, 2013-2024

5.3.3. Managed services

5.3.3.1. Managed services market, by region, 2013-2024

