Beijing Delays Ant Group IPO For At least 6 Months – Executive Digest

China’s regulators this week carried out the IPO of Ant Group (IPO), the financial arm of giant Alibaba. According to the Financial Times, the group will have to wait at least six months to make its debut on the Beijing Stock Exchange. It was also expected to go public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, but the Ant Group decided to cease operations.

Sources cited in the same release further said the group’s assessment began to falter following the announcement of the decision by Chinese regulators, which prevented the IPO scheduled for Thursday.

It’s about new rules that Beijing says will force the payment systems group to rethink their business model. The Ant Group has to make a number of changes and submit a new IPO proposal. This process has to wait at least half a year.

The new rules put the emphasis on the requirement that online platforms provide at least 30% of the financing of their loans. Currently the Ant Group only funds 2% of its total loans, with the rest coming from other sources such as banks.

The Financial Times advises that these changes could dramatically alter the Ant Group’s risk profile. If you really need to reorganize your business model, so will your projections.

“The value of Ant depends on the extent to which these new rules are implemented,” said a Shanghai-based fund manager. “If they were religiously fulfilled, Ant would be worth less than half what it is now.”