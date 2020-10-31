Belgium exceeded 20,000 new infections per day on Tuesday – Executive Digest

Last Tuesday, Belgium passed the 20,000 new Covid-19 infection mark registered in a single day. On that day, 21,448 new infections were the European country most affected by the second wave of the pandemic. This was announced today.

According to data released today by the Belgian health institute Sciensano, Belgium, where the second wave of the pandemic threatens to collapse the health system in a few days and has already reached the rates recorded in March and April, an average of 15,847 new daily cases were recorded 21. and Oct. 27, a 31% increase over the past seven days.

Between October 21 and 27, an average of 90 people per day died of Covid-19, an increase of 140% from the previous period, with an average of 67 in hospitals and 23 in nursing homes.

Hospital admissions registered between October 24th and 30th averaged 636 per day (+ 59%) for a total of 6,438 people hospitalized for the virus, 1,105 of whom are in intensive care units (ICU). ).

The Belgian authorities have already warned that the UCI will reach its maximum capacity of around 2,000 beds in the coming days if the trend is not reversed.

With these figures, Belgium recorded a cumulative incidence averaging 1,701.2 cases per 100,000 population over the last 14 days, the highest in Europe.

Between October 21 and October 27, a total of 452,762 cases were recorded in a population of around 11 million people, with an average positive rate of 26.9%.

On Friday, Belgium announced a series of new restrictions against the new coronavirus, including closing all “non-essential” trade by mid-December – with the aim of preventing the health sector from collapsing.

Measures include closing businesses in public contact professions that are non-medical, such as hairdressers and beauty centers, but supermarkets and takeaway shops remain open.

It was also decided to make teleworking compulsory whenever possible and to extend the fall school break planned for next week until November 15th.

Mobility is not prohibited at the gates of a holiday bridge, although non-essential travel is strongly recommended.

In terms of close contacts, the current rule of four will disappear and only one person can be invited to go home at a time. This is the only close contact you can have while abroad with up to four people. Every time, but always with a mask, and walking and exercising individually are allowed.