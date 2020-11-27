The most impressive text is the last of the book and the most recent that Gerhard Wolf has selected for the volume “A Matter of the Heart: Memorial – Unforgettable Encounters”. In it he tells the story of Frantiska “Franci” Faktorová. She lived from 1926 to 1997, is a Czech survivor of Auschwitz, a translator of important works by Christa Wolf and, last but not least, the mother of Gerhard Wolf’s son-in-law Jan Faktor.

Christa and Gerhard Wolf met Franci Faktorová at the end of 1958 in Prague. The meeting turned into a “friendship that … ultimately influenced and determined my existence and that of my whole family,” writes Gerhard Wolf. More than half a century is reflected in the history of this friendship: the persecution of the Jewish and anti-fascist population by the Nazis, the hope of a new democratic and non-capitalist beginning, which was disappointed at the latest in the ČSSR in 1968, attempts at times more, sometimes less successful, to fight for some freedoms in the countries of truly non-existent socialism, than the physical and psychological consequences that required a life so resistant and yet not without compromise. Gerhard Wolf quotes from his wife Christa’s notes on Franci Faktorová: “She identified with the phrase: once in a lifetime, at the right time, one must have believed in the impossible”.

Believe in the impossible: this maxim perhaps also connects the protagonists of the other texts in the book. There are serious, award-winning and opening speeches, prefaces to books by and about writers and artists. Chemnitz and Saxony play a special role in this.

Irmtraud Morgner, the “Scheherezade of Saxony”, as Wolf calls her, had asked him for his funeral speech. For Stephan Hermlin, the always underestimated poet, Christa and Gerhard Wolf had an “unfinished conversation”, to which they attest to a rare bluntness: “He faced our past like no other. In a painful way … Where was it for him not there is more to say, he is speechless “. Stefan Heym also recalls with his treatment by other Bundestag parties: “When he uttered words of reconciliation in 1994, when he was president of the Bundestag, people sat on the benches of the government. But, in the past, as now, not he never really talked to them. “

With Carlfriedrich Claus, he pays homage to “a concept of existence that has gone far beyond its century, has just been explored and promises a life worthy of people”. Gerhard Wolf writes lines by Volker Braun that “smooth the years for him – ways and astray. Deviations and aberrations that I always have at my disposal …” He praises the lines of the Sorbian poet Róza Domascyna: “His texts are never contemplative ; they ridicule the common folklore of the Spreewald, the “landscape paradise” with the “Spreewald dolls” “.

Heinz Zöger from Leipzig, who worked for GDR radio and as editor-in-chief of the weekly “Sonntag” in the early 1950s, was arrested in 1957 in connection with the trial of Walter Janka and traveled to the Federal Republic after his release from prison in 1959, Gerhard Wolf’s Loyalty, and when they met again after the fall of the wall he stated: “Maybe only now we were connected in the right way as old socialists.”

Gerhard Wolf’s texts testify to the remarkable empathy with which he thinks and makes his way into the works of other artists and writers. In these public texts he is not a critic (which he could certainly be in a creative engagement with individuals). Here he is more of an encouragement, a friend and an understanding and open-minded companion who appreciates the life results of people who, like him, have had to find a way to more humanity, solidarity and openness “in dark times” (according to Brecht) without losing their ideals (which are something other than ideologies) to betray. He makes no secret of what the bitterest disappointment meant for him: “I still believe today that a renewal of socialism, if anything, could only have taken place with the fundamental reforms that were sought in Prague at the time”. “Herzenssache” is a book that encourages you to believe in the impossible, not just once in a lifetime.