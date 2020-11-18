Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market 2020 by industry trends, statistics, key companies growth and regional forecast

Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Bench-top autoclaves market is likely to be driven by a growing demand for sophisticated dental services across the globe. Rising dental and tooth disorders leading to increased adoption of maxillofacial procedures, bridges, crowning, dental fillings, periodontal medications and root canals is creating excessive demand for dental autoclaves.

An autoclave is basically a sterilizing machine that kills harmful viruses, bacteria, spores and fungi, spores on items that are placed inside it. Introduction of advanced technology and compact autoclaves is resulting in growing product adoption. In addition, incorporation of pre & post vacuum technology is aiding in better penetration, efficient sterilization as well as shorter drying time.

Growing focus on disinfecting dental instruments such as needles, forceps and other tools to ensure patient safety will favor product demand. Incorporation of automation technologies in dentistry will also drive business growth in the coming years. Estimates suggests that bench-top dental autoclaves market size will witness a deployment of over 212,750 units globally, exceeding USD 90 million in terms of annual valuation, by 2025.

The semi-automatic bench-top autoclave is estimated to attain approximately 4.5% CAGR over the predicted timeframe. These products offer various benefits like heat insulation, double-locking door safety system, affordable pricing and silent operation, which are likely to support its application in small clinics.

Besides, these products are very safe and reliable and also offer exceptional quality of work. Moreover, these sterilizers need minimal moving costs and low maintenance. Features like these are anticipated to play a crucial role in expanding the industry outlook.

Based on end-use, dental autoclaves are being used in various industry verticals such as dental laboratories, research/ academic institutes, and dental clinics & hospitals. Out of which, dental laboratories segment is forecasted to show momentous growth and is expected to cross USD 18 million by 2025. Increasing cases of dental disorders and rising need for dental consumables are a few of the significant factors complementing the growth of these laboratories.

Besides, dental laboratories are responsible for developing and manufacturing corrective tools and replacements for natural teeth. They partner with dentists to design, plan and construct dental prosthesis for patients. Thus, growth of this sector may develop product demand in the future. Moreover, stringent case management and infection control standards are being issued by the federal authorities. This could further boost the adoption of autoclaves in dental laboratories.

On the geographical front, North America is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for the regional bench-top dental autoclaves industry. Likewise, the U.S. bench-top dental autoclaves industry is also anticipated to gain more than 1.8% CAGR in the coming years. This growth can be credited to the region’s positive initiatives towards educating its population about dental health and rising cases of oral disorders.

The U.S has spent a considerable percentage of its budget on building affordable healthcare facilities for its people. Substantial spending like these could further prove beneficial for industry expansion.

In a move to gain prominence in the global bench-top dental autoclaves market, various companies are trying to step up their efforts by implementing strategic moves like collaborations, partnerships and mergers & acquisitions.

A few of the prominent players leading the industry landscape are Tuttnauer, Antonio Matachana, W&H, Flight Dental systems, Labocon, Fona Dental, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Henry Schein among others.

