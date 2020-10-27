Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market To Expand With Significant CAGR By 2025

U.S. bench-top dental autoclaves market share will record a steady CAGR during the forecast period. Majority of the regional growth will be driven by growing awareness regarding periodontal diseases as well as the safety and sterility of dental equipment. Dental laboratories are involved in designing and manufacturing of corrective equipment and replacements for natural teeth. These laboratories work together with dental clinics to plan and design dental equipment for individual patients. A rising prevalence of oral disorders will boost the adoption of autoclaves across these facilities.

Rising demand for advanced dental services coupled with growing need for compact autoclaves is expected to foster bench-top dental autoclaves market growth in the coming years. For the uninitiated, bench-top dental autoclave is a compact sterilization machine that uses high-pressure & high-temperature steam to decontaminate dental instruments like needles and forceps, to name a few.

Besides, these products are very safe and reliable and also offer exceptional quality of work. Moreover, these sterilizers need minimal moving costs and low maintenance. Features like these are anticipated to play a crucial role in expanding the bench-top dental autoclaves market outlook.

Based on end-use, dental autoclaves are being used in various industry verticals such as dental laboratories, research/ academic institutes, and dental clinics & hospitals. Out of which, dental laboratories segment is forecasted to show momentous growth and is expected to cross USD 18 million by 2025. Increasing cases of dental disorders and rising need for dental consumables are a few of the significant factors complementing the growth of these laboratories.

Besides, dental laboratories are responsible for developing and manufacturing corrective tools and replacements for natural teeth. They partner with dentists to design, plan and construct dental prosthesis for patients. Thus, growth of this sector may develop product demand in the future. Moreover, stringent case management and infection control standards are being issued by the federal authorities. This could further boost the adoption of autoclaves in dental laboratories.

A few of the prominent players leading the industry landscape are Tuttnauer, Antonio Matachana, W&H, Flight Dental systems, Labocon, Fona Dental, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Henry Schein among others.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Automatic

4.2.1. Market size, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market size, 2014 – 2025 (Units)

4.3. Semi-automatic

4.3.1. Market size, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Market size, 2014 – 2025 (Units)

4.4. Manual

4.4.1. Market size, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Market size, 2014 – 2025 (Units)

Chapter 5. Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market, By Technology

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Pre & post vacuum

5.2.1. Market size, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market size, 2014 – 2025 (Units)

5.3. Gravity

5.3.1. Market size, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market size, 2014 – 2025 (Units)

