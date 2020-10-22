Benfica debut against PAOK in qualifying for the “champions” of women – sport

Benfica will make their debut in the qualifying round for the women’s Champions League at PAOK Thessaloniki. The draw took place this Thursday in Nyon, Switzerland.

The first round will be played in a single game on November 3rd or 4th in Thessaloniki, just like the second. From the round of 16, the qualifiers will be played in two hands until the final on May 16, 2021 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The team, led by Luís Andrade, reached the Champions League shortly after promotion to the major league and in the third year since launch, having won the II League and the Portuguese Cup in the first year of its existence.