Benfica explain an injury that forced André Almeida to abandon Rio Ave – Football
André Almeida suffered a sprain in his right knee that broke the anterior cruciate ligament and the inner collateral ligament. The right-back didn’t finish the game on Rio Ave and was dropped on the field in the 14th minute by Brazilian Gilberto.
As the Eagles reported on the official website, the 30-year-old Portugal international “continues to be accompanied by the Benfica medical department, which is following all recommended protocols”.