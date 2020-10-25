Benfica’s line of defense is one of Jorge Jesus’ biggest concerns – sport

The line of defense of the Benfica soccer team is one of Jorge Jesus’ biggest concerns right now, the coach admitted at the start of Monday’s game against Belenenses SAD this Sunday.

In the “hangover” of the 4-2 victory in Poland against Lech Poznan, the coach of the “Reds” remembered that all teams “get stronger” over the course of the calendar and that “Benfica will not escape” according to the rule, acknowledged, however, that defense is a point where the team needs to “grow more”.

“Defensively it’s a point where I struggle a lot with my players. It’s just as important not to suffer as to score, and that’s why we’re working on this aspect,” said Jorge Jesus and immediately opened the game preview the 5th round of the I League.

However, Jesus stressed that there are some mitigating factors to defensive behavior that are below his expectations, including André Almeida’s injury, who will be left out until the end of the season, and Ruben Dias’s departure to Manchester City.

“We had to change the structure of the central and full-backs … Apparently not, it affected the automatisms of the team and this game in Poland was an indicator of that. It was found that I have to work harder in the back row”, locksmith.

Still on the defensive, Jesus reiterated the possibility of employing a scheme of three central defensive mechanisms. He remembered being “in love” with this tactical phrase, but warned that with André Almeida’s injury, that possibility was further removed. “one of the cornerstones” to do that.

Furthermore, the 3-4-3 is a scheme that “many coaches in Portugal are now putting into practice in their teams”, including Petit, who leads the Reds’ opponent on Monday.

“From what I see [o Belenenses SAD] is a well-put together team that is not easy to beat. They are a very strong defensive team. And Petit is a good coach, he was a former player, he has the advantage of looking at the game and seeing things through different eyes, so it will be an extremely difficult game, “said the coach who heads the I League , with four wins in so many other meetings.

Regarding the busy schedule for Benfica with games every three days, the coach said “not all players need to be changed” and therefore no major changes will be made to the team on Monday, but admittedly, from the next meeting onwards, fatigue becomes a more crucial one Be a factor.

“Then it starts to be the fourth, the fifth [jogo consecutivo] and there is already the fatigue factor that you have to consider and then I will see that the players are overworked who may be at risk of injury and that is what we will do. If tomorrow [segunda-feira] change, we won’t move much “, guaranteed.

Benfica will host the Belenenses SAD on Monday at the Estádio da Luz in a game of the 5th round of the Portuguese First Football League, in which the Reds are trying to win the record 100% in the championship.

The team led by Jorge Jesus leads the competition with 12 points, two more than rivals FC Porto and Sporting, although the “Lions” have a late game in relation to the first round of the competition.