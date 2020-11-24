Beyoncé dominates Grammy nominations

The Grammys are among the most important music awards in the world. The candidates were announced today. American singer Beyoncé competes in nine categories for the coveted category.

Los Angeles (AP) – American singer Beyoncé goes to the next Grammy Awards with more chances of winning. When the nominations were announced, the 39-year-old racked up nine awards across eight categories.

Among other things, his song “Black Parade” was nominated in the categories “Record of the Year” and “Song of the Year”. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby also received several nominations. Sharon Osbourne, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa and Imogen Heap contributed to the announcement of the nominations.

Some trophies could also go to Germany: for example, pianist Igor Levit was awarded in the category “Best Classical Instrumental Solo” for his complete Beethoven sonatas, and violinist Augustin Hadelich and the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra have a chance in the same category for their “Bohemian Tales”. The Big Band of the Frankfurt Radio has a chance to win in two jazz categories, and the orchestra and choir of the Deutsche Oper Berlin in one opera category.

The Grammys, one of the most coveted music awards in the world, are awarded in around 80 categories. About 13,000 members of the organizing Recording Academy decide the winners. The upcoming Grammy Gala, scheduled for January 31, 2021, will be moderated by comedian Trevor Noah. The South African has hosted the “Daily Show” on US broadcaster Comedy Central since 2015.

In January, singer and author Billie Eilish won five awards at this year’s Grammy Awards, presented by singer Alicia Keys.