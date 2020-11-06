Bia Kicis proposes the “Law of Constantine” which provides for castration

On this Friday morning (6), Federal MP Bia Kicis (PSL-DF) submitted draft law 5112/20, which provides for the voluntary chemical castration of rapists for sexual inhibition. On Twitter, the MP said the article pays homage to economist Rodrigo Constantino, who was sacked by four media outlets after relativizing Mariana Ferrer’s rape.

“#LeiConstantino already has a number. It is the PL 5112/20. It starts with a good idea. Stricter penalties for (sic) rapists and chemical castration for those who want freedom without endangering women, boys and girls, ”said Kicis on the social network.

The bill provides for a sentence of 9 to 30 years in prison, depending on the extent of the violence, from embarrassment to rape, followed by death. If practicing against minors under the age of 14, the minimum sentence is 12 years in prison.

Even in the text of the law, Bia Kicis requires access to the progress of the penal enforcement regime – a right provided for in the Criminal Code for anyone convicted of a crime – to the voluntary introduction of chemical castration.

“The progress of the regime among those convicted of the crimes envisaged in art. 213 and 217-A of Legislative Decree No. 2848 of December 7, 1940 can only be granted if the convict has already completed voluntary chemical treatment to inhibit sexual desire with voluntary results, ”says the parliamentarian.

André Lozano Andrade, Master of Criminal Law at PUC-SP and coordinator of the Forensic Science Laboratory of the Brazilian Institute of Forensic Sciences (Ibccrim), condemns the measure proposed by the “Constantino Law”.

“It’s absolutely unconstitutional. The law says “voluntary chemical castration” but it is not truly voluntary. In this case, it is a must for him to go. So this term “volunteer” is used in a timely and untrue manner, ”says Andrade.

The attorney points out that the person who raped often has a disorder. “Not in all cases. The problem is not the sexual pleasure, it is the pleasure in pain. The castration would not prevent him from enjoying other women, he could use objects,” says the lawyer.

Chemical castration consists of the application of doses of hormonal drugs to ensure that the patient is not having sexual impulses. The dosage used prevents erections from being achieved. Bia Kicis’ project is unclear about the conditions of use of the drug and whether it will be used continuously or discontinued after a period of time.

Commenting on the case of influencer Mariana Ferrer, who accused businessman André Aranha of rape in a nightclub in Jurerê Internacional, Santa Catarina, Constantino tried to put the crime into perspective using his daughter Laura Constantino.

“I’m not going to report a guy like that to the police. I’m going to give my daughter a shit because something was wrong with her. And I must have been wrong that she did that,” he said.

The economist used a hypothetical situation when his daughter came home the day after a party and said, “Dad, I was raped.”

“I will speak to give myself the circumstances. [Se ela disser] I went to a party with me and three friends. There were 18 men, we drank a lot and I had two men. I slept there and was abused. She’ll be ugly grounded, “said the economist.

On the same day, Young Pan announced the resignation of Constantine. “We reject all content that is published on personal channels and presented live. We affirm that the opinions of our commentators are independent and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of Grupo Jovem Pan. In the case of Mariana Ferrer, we defend that the victim should not be held responsible for the actions of her attacker. “

In a joint note, Correio do Povo, Record and Rádio Guaíba also dismissed the economist. “In the light of the latest facts and in line with the decision of Grupo Record, Rádio Guaíba and the newspaper Correio do Povo have decided to terminate the contract with the columnist Rodrigo Constantino, who was taking up weekly spots on the radio and in the newspaper.”

