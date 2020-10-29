Bicycle Tire Market size is expected to observe high growth through 2024

Bicycle tire market to exhibit a CAGR of 2.56% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global bicycle tire for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the bicycle tire sales volume and revenue.

The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global bicycle tire market are:

Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd. (CST) Continental AG Govind Rubber Limited (GRL) Hartex Rubber Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL) Hebei Xiemei Rubber Product Co., Ltd. Hindustan Cycles & Tubes Limited Hwa Fong Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd. Innova Rubber Co., Ltd. Jiangsu Feichi Co., Ltd. Jiangsu Sanyuan Tire Co., Ltd. (SEYOUN) Kenda Rubber Industrial Co., Ltd. Metro Tyres limited Mitas (Trelleborg Group) New Dongyue Group Co., Ltd. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and application.

Geographically, the global bicycle tire market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of product, the global bicycle tire market is segmented into:

– Bicycle Tire

– Inner Tube

Based on application, the bicycle tire market is segmented into:

– Mountain Bicycles

– Road Bicycles

– Hybrid Bicycles

– Youth Bicycles

– E-bicycles

Objective of the study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of global bicycle tire market.

To classify and forecast global bicycle tire market based on region, product, and application.

To identify drivers and challenges for global bicycle tire market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global bicycle tire market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global bicycle tire market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global bicycle tire market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

Manufacturers of bicycle tire

Raw material suppliers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to bicycle tire

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with bicycle tire suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

