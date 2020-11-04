Biden could be declared the winner this afternoon, Guaranteed Campaign – Executive Digest

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign ensured he could be declared the winner on Wednesday afternoon, as internal data suggests that he has conquered Wisconsin, Nevada, Michigan and Pennsylvania, states where there is no final outcome yet the agency with. “Efe”.

“Joe Biden is on his way to win this election and will be the next President of the United States. We believe we have a clear path to victory ahead of us. We expect the former vice president to have enough advantages in some states this afternoon to surpass the 270 delegates, ”said Jen O’Malley Dillon, campaign manager at Biden, at a press conference.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaign came earlier today to accuse his rival, President Donald Trump, of attempting to “invalidate” the votes of millions of Americans with his fraud allegations, and guaranteeing that they are prepared for litigation . .

“Today’s statement by the president to try to stop the counting of votes was outrageous, unprecedented and false,” Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.

Biden’s election campaign referred to the denunciation made today by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, about the existence of one

Election fraud without providing any evidence. Trump threatened to appeal to the Supreme Court to stop the vote counting while his rival Joe Biden asked for patience until he received the results, which could take days.

Trump’s statement ended an uncertain election night in which the recount in at least five key states was still ongoing and none of the candidates reached the minimum of 270 delegates who gave the keys to the White House.