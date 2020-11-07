Biden getting closer to victory and US presidency – world

Joe Biden was one foot in the White House Friday night after passing the Pennsylvania and Georgia vote. The American press said he was preparing to declare victory despite Donald Trump’s campaign ensuring that the dispute was “far from over”.

The Democratic nominee now leads in the four states that are seen as crucial to determining who will be the next president of the United States: In addition to Pennsylvania and Georgia, he had in Nevada and Arizona, a state where the Associated Press took him has been the winner since Wednesday is a comfortable advantage. Market. Together, the four states represent 53 votes in the electoral college, more than enough to exceed the 270 he needs to be elected president. Biden would speak to the country this morning and it was speculated that he might already declare victory.

The Republican side said on Friday that Trump “has no intention of admitting defeat” and will dispute the results. “The election is not over yet. The false predictions that make Biden the winner are based on four states that have not yet finished the count,” warned a Republican campaign source yesterday.

DETAILS

Biden better protected

The Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting US presidents, strengthened Joe Biden’s security yesterday and closed the airspace over his Delaware residence.

Convince Trump

Trump’s allies are trying to decide who will have the difficult task of convincing the president to accept defeat. Jared Kushner or Ivanka Trump are hypotheses.

Senate only in January?

None of the candidates for Georgia’s two Senate seats are expected to receive the 50% needed for the election. Therefore, a second round is expected on January 5th. If Democrats win both places, they could be 50-50 linked to Republicans.

Televisions let Trump talk to himself

Three of America’s major television networks – ABC, CBS and NBC – made the unprecedented decision on Thursday night to suspend the speech in which Trump launched an unprecedented attack on the country’s electoral system he considered “corrupt.” and denounced widespread electoral fraud. Two other channels, CNN and FoxNews, aired the speech to the end, but informed viewers that they had just heard a chorus of lies and unproven accusations. “It was lies after lies, after lies,” said CNN journalist Jack Tapper. Trump’s attack even shocked his Republican allies. Senator Par Toomey said the speech was “very difficult to see” while former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie accused the president of “igniting without information”. Senator Roy Blunt says the president must be consistent: “We cannot ask to stop counting in one state and demand that it go on in another,” he said.