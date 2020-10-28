Biden increases the advantage over Trump in crucial states

According to a new poll by the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Election Research Center, Democrat Joe Biden has an advantage over Donald Trump in three states where current President Hilary Clinton defeated in 2016.

Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, states that traditionally voted for Democrats, voted for Trump in the last election and were the key states for the businessman to reach the White House. The US presidential election is scheduled for next Tuesday (3).

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the current scenario is different: Biden has more than 50% of the voting intentions in the three associations, while Trump varies almost 40%.

According to data from Wisconsin-Madison, Michigan, Biden has 52% of voter preference, up from 42% for Trump, while only 5% of voters are undecided.

In Wisconsin, the Democrat managed to increase his lead from four percentage points to nine and he has 53% of voting intent, while Trump has 44%.

The percentage of people who would like to vote for re-election of the president is the same in Pennsylvania, where Biden is also a leader with 52% of intent.

Different modalities

The poll also differentiated the choice of candidates between those who voted in advance and those who will vote on the official election day, November 3rd.

Biden showed a huge advantage among the early votes: 87% of the votes were cast in Pennsylvania, 75% in Michigan, and 73% in Wisconsin.

According to surveillance by the University of Florida US Election Project, 40 million Americans have voted by mail and 19.4 million in person. In total, more than 60 million people voted for an early vote.

Trump, for his part, cites the intention among those who will vote. The poll was conducted between October 13 and October 21 with 800 voters in each of the three states.

