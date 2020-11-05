Biden is only 6 votes away from reaching the White House – Executive Digest

Only six votes from the electoral college separate Joe Biden from the White House. The Democratic candidate currently has 264 of the 270 delegates needed to win the US presidential election. For his part, Donald Trump is now 214.

The numbers are brought forward by the Associated Press after Joe Biden managed to get Michigan’s 16 votes – who voted red in 2016. It is recalled that in the last election it was the positive votes from Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that enabled Donald Trump to occupy the Oval Office.

However, this year both Michigan and Wisconsin voted for Joe Biden, and it remains to be seen which direction Pennsylvania will tip in. The results of Nevada, another state that could be decisive in determining the election winner, are also currently unknown. Donald Trump lost Nevada to Hillary Clinton in 2016, but will that be the case this year too?

To get the necessary votes from Electoral College, Donald Trump would have to win in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Nevada. While Joe Biden should only need Nevada, for example.

“I’m not here to declare we won, but I’m here to let you know that when the countdown is up, we will be winners,” Joe Biden told reporters yesterday afternoon after Wisconsin won.

Donald Trump says he will call for a new vote in Michigan and other legal action will be taken in Pennsylvania and Georgia as well. The current president has spoken repeatedly about electoral fraud, but with no evidence to support his allegations.