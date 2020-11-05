Biden or Trump. The next US president could be known in the next few hours – Executive Digest

Americans can quickly figure out the name of the next president, with results expected in the states Democrat Biden needs to ensure the defeat of Republican Trump, Biden’s campaign director said.

“I think it’s going to be a very positive day for Biden,” said Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Democratic Campaign director.

Four states are still open and could be decisive, with Georgia and Nevada being able to complete the vote count this Thursday and Arizona and Pennsylvania promising final results for Friday or even just for the following days.

“We are absolutely certain that Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States,” added O’Malley Dillon, explaining that he will see crucial results in the next few hours or on Friday.

On the Republican side, Donald Trump used his personal account on the Twitter social network to denounce what he sees as “electoral fraud”, in particular the way in which postal votes are accepted and counted.

“Stop counting!” Trump wrote on Twitter, in line with the warning he had made over the past few days, saying that Republicans will not transparently control the number of votes in several states, especially the four states be crucial.

Joe Biden, vice president for both terms of Barack Obama, only needs to win one or two of the last key states left in the count to become America’s 46th president.

With 264 votes already secured, you only need six, which is exactly the number of delegates Nevada can provide you or the number of victories in Georgia (16) or Pennsylvania (20).

His disadvantage to Trump has diminished in the past few hours as the letter votes that count the Democratic candidacy are counted.

In states where Trump is losing to Biden, Republican supporters have taken to the streets, calling for voting to be stopped and the way votes are counted to be denounced.

The Republican president warned early on election night that he would go to the Supreme Court to challenge the outcome of the election, and a battery of more than 400 lawyers are bringing multiple lawsuits across states to try to challenge the electoral process.

“All states recently claimed by Biden will be brought to justice by us for election fraud,” Trump wrote on Twitter this Thursday.

Democrats believe the complaints are unfounded, but depending on the decisions of multiple state and local judges, appeals can delay the formalization of the results for days or weeks.

In Georgia, a judge has already denied a motion to stop counting absentee ballots through Trump’s candidacy, but in Pennsylvania another judge has already ordered Republican observers to enter the Philadelphia Convention Center, where ballot papers will be counted.

Trump’s team insists nothing is lost.

“Probably tomorrow evening, Friday, it will be clear to the Americans that President Trump and Vice President Pence will stay in the White House for another four years,” said Presidential Advisor Jason Miller in an interview with reporters.

Abroad, US election controversies are followed with interest and, in some cases, irony.

“What a spectacle!” Commented Hassan Rouhani, President of Iran, a country that has been in a tough conflict for several years.

In Russia, the Kremlin has also commented on the “obvious flaws” of the “archaic” American electoral system.