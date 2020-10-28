Biden vs. Trump: voter turnout could hit

Within a week of the official date of the US presidential election on Tuesday (3), around 60 million Americans have already cast their votes. According to the University of Florida US election project, 40 million voted by mail and 19.4 million in person.

The contingent of voters who pre-elected between Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump is 43.1% of the votes cast in the 2016 election when Trump was elected. With voting not being mandatory in the United States, it is projected that the end-of-election participation rate could be the highest in decades.

According to the US election project, Florida, Texas and California are the states with the highest number of early votes. In Texas alone, the votes recorded so far account for 80% of all votes in the previous presidential election.

Even amid the new coronavirus pandemic, gigantic queues have been registered in polling stations since the early selection began on October 19.

According to the FiveThirtyEight website, which summarizes the country’s top election polls, Biden remains at the top with 52% versus 42.9% in the popular vote. However, under the American system, a candidate can win national totals rather than become president because he is selected by an electoral college made up of delegates elected in the states. However, polls show that Biden must win as he remains competitive for the dispute in key states.

“A guy called Trump”

Donald Trump, who was critical of the postal vote, voted early morning on Saturday morning (24) in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Republican voted in New York but moved to Florida in 2019.

:: Restrictive rules drive blacks, Latinos and poor people out of polls in the USA ::

Hundreds of supporters were there when the President cast his vote with flags and posters for his campaign. On the way out, Trump spoke to local reporters and said he had voted “for a man named Trump”.

He also stressed that early and personal voting is “much safer than sending a ballot”. Since the campaign began, Trump has been bragging about the possibility of post election fraud.

Democrat Joe Biden is expected to vote in person in Delaware on election day, November 3rd.

Edition: Rogério Jordão