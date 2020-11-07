Biden’s wife also wants to continue working as First Lady – World

In 231 years of the US presidential election, Joe Biden’s wife will make history: At 69, Jill Biden would like to continue to be an English teacher at a technical college in Virginia and not give up her job to be first lady herself. Something that never happened.

Joe Biden married Jill 45 years ago after a family tragedy: The Democrat lost his first wife Neilia and his one-year-old daughter Naomi, …

