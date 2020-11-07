World

Biden’s wife also wants to continue working as First Lady – World

Photo of il ilNovember 7, 2020

In 231 years of the US presidential election, Joe Biden’s wife will make history: At 69, Jill Biden would like to continue to be an English teacher at a technical college in Virginia and not give up her job to be first lady herself. Something that never happened.

Joe Biden married Jill 45 years ago after a family tragedy: The Democrat lost his first wife Neilia and his one-year-old daughter Naomi, …

To read all CM Exclusives during November 7th, 2020, enter your mobile phone number and click OK. View the MBway application on your mobile phone and accept the transaction

Photo of il ilNovember 7, 2020
Photo of il

il

Back to top button