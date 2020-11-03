Big Data Survey: Manuela leads, there are three candidates

The candidate Manuela D’Ávila (PCdoB) leads the race for the town hall of Porto Alegre with 27% of the voting intentions. This is the result of a new survey by the RealTime Big Data institute, published last Monday (2) by CNN Brasil. The second place brings a technical connection between three candidates: Nelson Marchezan Júnior (PSDB) with 13%, José Fortunati (PTB) and Sebastião Melo (MDB) with 12% each.

Also read: Manuela extends the benefit of the new Ibope survey to the Porto Alegre City Hall

Then Fernanda Melchionna (PSOL) appears with 4%; Juliana Brizola (PDT), Gustavo Paim (PP) and Valter Nagelstein (PSD) with 3% each; Montserrat Martins (PV), Luiz Delvair (PCO) and João Derly (Republican) each with 1%. Rodrigo Maroni (PROS) and Julio Flores (PSTU) were not mentioned. Whites or zero votes got 10% and 10% said they didn’t know.

Compared to the institute’s previous stimulated research conducted between October 14 and 17, Manuela recorded a positive variation of three points (from 24% to 27%). Among candidates who appear in a technical tie, Marchezan rose by four points (from 9% to 13%), Melo by one (from 11% to 12%) and Fortunati maintained the same score (held 12%).

:: 60% of the country’s municipalities have no women running for mayor this year ::

Spontaneous

The PCdoB candidate also has an advantage in spontaneous research as it was given by 21% of respondents. Then Marchezan with 11%, Melo with 8%, Fortunati with 7%, Melchionna with 2%, Nagelstein with 2%, Brizola with 2%, others with 2% and Paim with 1%. Zero and white make up 11% and 33% said they didn’t know.

Rejection

When voters were asked who they wouldn’t vote, Manuela and Marchezan had a technical bond. The rejection is 36% while its is 35%. Among those with more than 10% rejection, the list continues with Fortunati with 11%, Melo with 10% and Nagelstein with 10%.

The survey was registered with the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) under the identification number RS05153 / 2020. Between October 29 and 31, 1,050 people were interviewed by telephone. The margin of error is three points (more or less) and the confidence level is 95%.

Government approval in Porto Alegre

The survey also found whether respondents approved the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), Governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB) and Mayor Nelson Marchezan Júnior (PSDB). Bolsonaro has 62% disapproval, 32% approval, and 6% said they didn’t know. Milk is approved by 52%, rejected by 40% and 8% said they did not know. Marchezan is opposed by 53%, approved by 39% and 8% said they did not know.

Source: BdF Rio Grande do Sul

Edition: Katia Marko