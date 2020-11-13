Biodefense Market Outlook By Application, Component And Forecast To 2024

Global biodefense market is experiencing a transformational shift in dynamics in the recent times owing to extensive technological advancements in biotechnology sector. One of the prime instances of the same is the massive number research and development studies undertaken in biothreat detection devices, which are utilized to assess the threats against deliberate release of microbes and viruses.

Biodefense mainly assists in development and use of biological weapons and works to reduce human suffering in case of aversions. The emergence of vaccines, drugs, and diagnostics tests for diseases as well as the development of broad-spectrum therapies to combat all levels of pathogens employing cultured proteomic and genomic platforms are some of the effective biodefense techniques.

Rising awareness among governments in developed countries, about the major impact of bioterrorism attacks on economy, has a major role to play in the expansion of biodefense market. Various strategies are being implemented to safeguard the population against bioterrorism attacks. Initiatives like stocking vaccines as well as the development and production of bio-threat detection devices would also escalate the growth of biodefense market in the years to come. For example, economies like India have higher susceptibility towards agricultural bioterrorism, on the grounds of which, the government is undertaking several initiatives for protecting the nation since a major portion of the population is dependent on agriculture as their main occupation.

The revenue from anthrax biodefense market is anticipated to surge through 2024 owing to developing activities in inhalational anthrax animal models, with an effective assessment of vaccines and therapeutics in rabbits. Anthrax can be considered as one of the deadly diseases caused by bacteria mainly affecting livestock and wildlife.

Based on geographical distribution, U.K. held the largest biodefense market share owing to incrementing defensive measures against biological agents in affected humans, areas, or surroundings. The U.S. biodefense industry is expected to attain a higher expansion rate in the next few years. The growth can be attributed to intelligence assessments, preparations, planning, responses, emerging threat characterizations, and bio-forensic analysis provided by NBACC facilities.

