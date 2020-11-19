Bioidentical Hormones Market : Growth Prospects, Key Vendors and Future Scenario || Top Players – BioTE Medical, Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc, TherapeuticsMD, Inc., GeneScience Pharmaceuticals

Global Bioidentical Hormones Market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. It provides guidelines about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts. The market report is a professional yet exhaustive study on the current state for the market. This world class market research report is a vital document in planning business objectives or goals. The credible market report is a window to the industry which talks about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. While formulating this Bioidentical Hormones Market analysis report, client business competence is understood adeptly to identify tangible growth opportunities.

Market Analysis: Global Bioidentical Hormones Market

Global bioidentical hormones market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 508.41million by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 5.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the easy availability of medicines and higher affordability capacity of people.

Key Market Competitors: Global Bioidentical Hormones Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global bioidentical hormones market are SottoPelle, Novartis AG, Orion Pharma AB, Full Life Wellness Center, Advantage Pharmaceuticals, BioTE Medical, Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc, TherapeuticsMD, Inc., GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., SUPREMA., INMODE, United Pharmacy, LLC., Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk India Pvt Ltd, Defy Medical and others

Market Definition: Global Bioidentical Hormones Market

Bioidentical hormones are identical to endogenous hormones on a molecular level and are used in hormone replacement therapy. These hormones have ability to reduce fatigue, hair thinning, can improve sleep and can increase sex drive. Few specific hormones used in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy include estrone, estradiol, progesterone, testosterone, dehydroepiandrosterone and estriol.

Bioidentical Hormones Market Drivers

Increasing geriatric population is driving the market for bioidentical hormones

Growing screening for hormonal deficiency is driving market

Rising awareness among consumers about bioidentical hormones is also acting as driving force

Rising income level of women are factors leading the market expansion

Bioidentical Hormones Market Restraints

It may lead to weight loss and Blurred vision

Increasing risk of heart attack and breast cancer will also hinder the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Bioidentical Hormones Market

Bioidentical Hormones Market : By Types

Estrogens

Progesterone

Testosterone

others

Bioidentical Hormones Market : By Product Types

Tablets & Capsules

Creams & Gels

Injectable

Patches & Implants

Bioidentical Hormones Market : By End Users

Hospital

Clinics

Others

Bioidentical Hormones Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market :

In October 2018, TherapeuticsMD, Inc., announced the launch of their bioidentical hormone combo Bijuva which is the first bioidentical combo hormone therapy drug that is approved by The main aim of the launch is to reach some 3,000 high-volume compounding pharmacies to garner their interest in replacing their compounded bioidentical estradiol and progesterone with Bijuva. Bijuva offers bio-identical estradiol to reduce moderate to severe hot flashes combined with bio-identical progesterone to reduce risks to the endometrium.

In December 2018, Pellecome announced the launch of their new treatment for weight loss to be used with its advanced pellet delivery system, similar to the bioidentical hormone replacement therapy. These pellets are inserted under the skin and absorbs by the body over a period of time. This new advanced therapy is easier, safer, reliable and convenient way of treatment for patients

