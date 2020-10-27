Biological Safety Testing Market to Record An Exponential CAGR By 2025

The biological safety testing market is expected to record a momentous CAGR of 12.4% in the upcoming years owing to the rising need for manufacturing companies of biologics to cut their cost burden. Several service providers like BioOutsource, Charles River and Eurofins Scientific provide a broad range of test types which can be modified to meet certain requirements according to different biopharmaceutical products.

With growing drug discovery research activities for the treatment of wide range of serious disorders, the global biological safety testing market is projected to witness a lucrative rate of growth over the forecast timespan. Growing application of biological safety testing for microbe free and safe production of pharmaceutical as well as biologics is further anticipated to drive the market.

With respect to the test segment, the endotoxin test market held a revenue share of 23% in 2018. Biopharmaceutical product manufacturers need endotoxin testing to verify the presence of overall pyrogen and microbial burden.

As per application segment, the market of stem cells is anticipated to progress at vigorous pace over the given period. Burden of various diseases like arthritis, congenital disorders and autoimmune diseases is growing rapidly across the world. Cell banks and stem cells might have undesired burden of unplanned agents like protozoa, bacteria, and viruses among others. These cell banks need to be free from such agents in order to avoid growth of fatal infections. As a result, growing demand for stem cells in reformative medicine would subsequently grow the demand for biological safety testing across the industry landscape.

With respect to end-use, biopharmaceutical and pharmaceuticals companies segment is expected to experience strong biological safety testing demand in the future. Growing number of new market players providing new drugs and therapeutics are further expected to accelerate the necessity for safety testing.

On the geographical front, Canada biological safety testing market registered a valuation of over $81.0 million in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth till 2025. Rising spending on vaccines and pharmaceutical industry is proposed to be a key factor leading the projected market growth.

All in all, the above-mentioned determining factors are likely to offer a varied range of growth opportunities for global biological safety testing market in coming years. The competitive landscape of global market includes companies like Merck KGaA, Esco, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Wuxi Biologics and Eurofins Scientific among others.

