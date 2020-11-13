Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Biomedical refrigerators and freezers market is anticipated to observe immense growth on account of increasing number of research activities in the healthcare sector. Several governments across the globe are heavily investing in development programs and clinical trials to drive new drug development.

Rapid technological development in medical-grade refrigeration systems could massively strengthen business outlook for biomedical refrigerator manufacturers. Numerous system developers are concentrating on integrating advanced technological solutions into their refrigeration devices to improve its specifications and make them suitable for a number of diverse biomedical applications.

Expansion in the medical sector of Europe could be beneficial for biomedical freezer manufacturers. Studies claim that the Europe biomedical refrigerators and freezers market could register a CAGR of 4.1% during the predicted timeframe.

North America is considered to be a lucrative market for biomedical refrigerators and freezers companies and is expected to observe remarkable growth over the forthcoming years. Earlier in 2018, the region dominated over 40% of the global market revenue share. North America has a huge patient base that are mostly prone to chronic or infectious diseases. As a result, the region is experiencing a need for advanced medicines and treatment options.

Large share of geriatric patients across European nations that are prone to chronic diseases could stimulate the demand for new surgical procedures. Europe is renowned for having the best healthcare infrastructure and medical facilities in the world.

Industry players are also implementing various expansion strategies to enhance their geographical presence. Taking May 2018 for instance, Liebherr Group’s domestic appliances division strengthened its footholds in Asia by opening a new facility in India. Reportedly, the new facility would help the company ramp up the production of high-quality freezers and refrigerators for the Indian market.

