Biometrics Market is Booming Worldwide According to a New Research Report

Robust application potential across myriad verticals including healthcare, finance, mobile devices and more is likely to foster global biometrics market expansion. Mobile banking is gaining widespread popularity among consumers, owing to its efficient security features, amidst ongoing technological progress. Furthermore, the growing use of the product for identification of criminals and favorable government reforms are key contributors to biometrics industry growth.

Biometrics involve personal authentication by means of unique genetic traits. This includes verification through voice recognition, hand geometry, fingerprint recognition and signature verification, among others. These systems are considered to demonstrate higher reliability as compared to their numeric or physical counterparts.

The mounting need for biometrics has given rise to a plethora of personal identification technologies such as readers, hardware, pattern recognition, sensors as well as signal and image processing systems

Biometric technologies enable precise and accurate authentication as compared to traditional verification methods like passwords, PINs or ID cards. These advantages are key drivers fueling biometrics market penetration across various public and private workspaces to keep close track of attendance and authorization.

The rise of consumer electronics, meanwhile, is also expected to support industry growth owing to the escalating smartphone consumer base. With consistent product and technological innovations sweeping across the industry, the costs associated with these systems are set to witness a considerable decline.

Furthermore, burgeoning adoption of biometrics across myriad industry segments alongside favorable government measures towards security enhancement will also assert a positive influence on global biometrics market outlook.

Based on the regional outlook, the North America biometrics market is projected to grow substantially at a rate of 20% through 2024. This development is attributed largely to strong government support in the region, in the form of various beneficial regulatory mandates pertaining to biometrics usage.

For instance, the Next Generation Identification Program in the United States helps identify and store information of criminals through various biometric functions including facial recognition, palm print and fingerprint analysis.

The rising prominence of major industry participants in the region will also provide an exponential boost to industry trends.

