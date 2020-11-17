Biopsy Devices Market 2020 – Demand Insights and Revenue Forecast to 2024

India biopsy devices market forecast of 11.9% CAGR through 2024. Besides, India’s notable improvement in ease of doing business rankings has instilled confidence among investors. Meanwhile, China is expected to boost biopsy devices industry share in the wake of prevalence of technologically advanced devices and growing baby boomers. China biopsy devices industry, as such, is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 12.1% through 2024.

Unprecedented surge in baby boomer population base is anticipated to augment biopsy devices industry size during the forecast period 2018-2024. Technological disruption being witnessed in biopsy devices market, including vacuum assisted biopsy devices providing minimal invasiveness will potentially propel market trends.

The presence of immense unexploited opportunities in emerging countries of the Asia Pacific and rising demand for advanced diagnostic procedures to detect chronic diseases in early stages will positively influence the biopsy devices market growth. Infrastructure development across healthcare coupled with technological advancement in medical science stand as two notable reasons for industry expansion.

The introduction of technologically advanced and innovative biopsy systems like Hologic’s Affirm breast biopsy guidance system will play a pivotal role in providing a simplified user interface, enabling a hassle-free biopsy test with a lesser number of steps. In 2017, the segment of biopsy guidance systems dominated the global biopsy devices industry and is projected to grow at 7.1% CAGR up to 2024.

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is expected to gain momentum with a healthy CAGR of over 9% during the assessment period. Factors such as low-cost structures and soaring number of procedures performed in ambulatory surgical centers have been a vital cog in the growth of biopsy devices market share.

Leading companies offering biopsy devices worldwide include Olympus Corporation, DTR Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Dickinson and Company, Becton, Cardinal Health, Argon Medical Devices, Medtronic, and C.R. Bard. These firms are emphasizing on extensive R&D programs to develop technologically advanced biopsy devices and undertaking several strategic initiatives to consolidate considerable market share of untapped industry presence in emerging regions.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Biopsy Devices Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Biopsy guidance systems

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Manual

4.2.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Robotic

4.2.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.3. Needle based biopsy guns

4.3.2. Vacuum-assisted Biopsy (VAB) Devices

4.3.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) Devices

4.3.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.3.4. Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) devices

4.4. Biopsy needles

4.4.2. Reusable

4.4.3. Disposable

4.5. Biopsy forceps

4.5.2. General Biopsy Forceps

4.5.3. Hot Biopsy Forceps

4.6.2. Brushes

4.6.3. Curettes

4.6.4. Punches

Chapter 5. Biopsy Devices Market, By End-User

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Hospitals

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

5.3. Ambulatory surgical centers

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

