Biotechnology Market To Witness Widespread Expansion By 2025

The global biotechnology market is witnessing substantial growth in recent times, owing to the increasing popularity of synthetic biology. With depleting natural resources, the research for alternatives has taken precedence. In addition, there have been several advancements in the field of genomics, substantially reducing the cost of DNA sequencing, which would further fuel biotechnology industry trends.

With the increase in demand for the biofuels, the bio-industrial segment is estimated to register an appreciable growth in the biotechnology industry. The demand for biofuels can be attributed to the high prices and daunting environmental impacts. Apart from this, bio-industrial research also finds applications in the chemical industry, related to enzymes and microorganisms.

In terms of the application spectrum, biotechnology market is categorized into bioservices, biopharmacy, bioagriculture, bioinformatics and bioindustries. Agricultural biotechnology is largely used in vaccines and in methods such as molecular markers, molecular diagnostics, and genetic engineering. Molecular diagnostics, for instance, is used to detect genes in order to diagnose diseases associated with livestock or crop. According to estimates, the bioagriculture segment was worth USD 35 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period.

Elaborating on the technology segment, the market is classified into PCR technology, DNA sequencing, chromatography, fermentation, cell-based assay, and nanobiotechnology. The fermentation segment held 11% revenue share in the biotechnology market in 2018 and is likely to depict substantial progress in the years ahead. This growth can be attributed to the fact that fermentation technology is used extensively in the food and beverage industry.

Considering the geographical landscape, the Europe biotechnology industry surpassed USD 115 billion in 2018 owing to rising adoption rates of technologically advanced methods used to alter the genome of plants and animals across the region. Furthermore, favorable government reforms coupled with rising awareness regarding advanced biotechnology applications is driving the growth of the Europe market.

The prominent companies operating in biotechnology market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck, Abbott Technologies, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Amgen, BioGen Medical Instruments, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, Illumina, and Danaher. These key industry players are adopting various strategies in order to capitalize on the current trends and stay afloat in the competitive landscape of this market

