Bitumen Market 2019 By Industry Share, Future Demand, Dynamics, Drivers, Research Methodology by 2026

Bitumen Market is covered in this new research, available at Market Study Report, LLC, that offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are compiled in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.

Bitumen Market is expected to exceed USD 116.3 billion by 2026. The growing focus on building new infrastructure along with renovating present structures across the globe will lead the bitumen demand.

Bitumen is an essential component used in asphalt-based pavement construction such as roads, bridges, highways, and railways. It has exceptional characteristics including high adhesion, elasticity, hydrophobicity, hardness etc. Most importantly, such roads can be constructed while keeping in mind regional climate and expected wear & tear from vehicle loads.

Bitumen are distilled from crude oil. Its composition makes it a harmful substance with regards to surrounding environment., especially asphalt fumes during construction. Thus, prevailing environmental impact of its production and application process may hamper business growth by 2026. However, growing demand for PMB is gaining traction in market, thereby indicating lower threat to environment.

Some major findings of the bitumen market report include:

– Demand is growing on account of increasing roadway building on account of maintenance in developed economies and massive urban expansion in developing economies across the globe.

– Paving bitumen demand will be increasing in Asia Pacific, where the emerging economies are focusing on building roadways and repairing related complex structures.

– The expansion of urban population in Asia Pacific and the Latin America will drive the demand.

– Major players operating in the bitumen market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation,Total S.A., Suncor Energy, Petroleos Mexicanos, Nynas AB and others.

– Companies are actively investing in development of PMB to lower its ill effects on environment. Currently, Shell Bitumen had heavily invested in the development of a PMB plant at Stanlow near Ellesmere Port. The PMB market has grown hugely over the past five years.

Paving grade is the most commonly used product with a significant share of over 70% in the overall bitumen industry. The product type will retain this share on account of rapid road maintenance and construction activities all over the world, especially in Asia Pacific.

Paving bitumen is mainly used in the production of hot mix asphalt for bases & wearing courses. Over 80% of resulting asphalt is used as binder in asphalt concrete for roads construction, making paving grade an indispensable product.

Top achieve their economic goals, governments of emerging economies in Asia Pacific are focusing on strengthening their infrastructure and road network by building new roads and refurbishing existing ones. With ever-increasing sum of vehicles over the globe, especially in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America, requirement for road expansion will witness a notable rise in coming years.

It will mainly include countries such as China, Malaysia, India, Indonesia and Thailand where the number of vehicles is increasing on account of rising urbanization and growing middle class spending. As per Asia Development Bank, in Asia Pacific, China has the highest number of vehicles on road while Malaysia has the higher quality of roads.

Additionally, China, India, Japan and South Korea have highest density of roads per 1000 sq.km area, thereby projecting substantial growth of bitumen market over the forecast period; to maintain this density at optimum scale.

