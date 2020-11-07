“Black milk mother”: PSOL candidate goes to court

Elaine Mineiro, PSOL candidate for São Paulo City Council, went on trial for racism against Celso Russomano (Republican). This Friday (6) the psolist filed a criminal representation with the human rights attorney of the São Paulo Public Ministry against the candidate supported by Jair Bolsonaro (without party) in the capital of São Paulo.

During the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper sabbath, Russomanno tried to justify why he was not racist by claiming proximity to blacks. The candidate also said he was raised by a black woman.

“I’m not going to polarize this problem. I was raised on black milk by a mother. I am a person who sees no difference between blacks and whites. I have good friends who are black. And I even had a girlfriend. I have no problem with that, ”said Russomanno.

Mineiro classifies Russomanno’s speech as “very difficult” and “a total disregard for all women”.

“When he talks about a black woman who was his wet nurse, it refers to enslaved women who could not breastfeed their children to care for white children. My mother is a maid, I know what a mother is for a child is taken care of in white while their son is waiting for them at home, ”argued the PSOL candidate.

In the complaint filed with the Public Ministry, Mineiro states that Russomanno promotes the practice of racism and refutes the thesis defended by the candidate, who claims that there are no differences between blacks and whites.

“It cannot be denied that racism is practiced because there is no difference between blacks and whites. The difference is particularly in the analysis of data on inequalities in Brazilian society. The rejection of racism in society does not reduce the racism that your individual behavior practices, ”he emphasizes.

Black awareness

The candidate had to justify another statement made this week when he called the São Paulo City Hall action “vandalism”, in which images of clenched fists were placed at traffic lights, around November 20th, respected Black Awareness Day to honor.

“It is the town hall that does not run a campaign and cannot tell the population what it is doing and puts a fist on the traffic light, which even violates traffic laws. They will even respond to a crime of improbability, ”said Russomanno.

For Elaine Mineiro, the testimony of the candidate shows that he is “not prepared for the position he is denying”.

“His first speech about traffic lights is already disrespectful. He must have a minimum of knowledge of race guidelines. He is a candidate for mayor who cannot understand the demands of the black movement and the race agendas. We are at a historic moment when race agendas are at the center of the debate, ”concludes the psolist.

