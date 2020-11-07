Blackout: group pressures to postpone the elections in

The Amapá Regional Electoral Court (TRE-AP) announced on Friday (6) that local elections are being held in the state that has been in an emergency since Tuesday due to a power failure in 14 of its 16 cities (3). ). The TRE demonstration takes place under pressure from the parliamentary group of Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) and ex-Senator João Capiberibe (PSB). The latter is also a former governor and candidate for mayor of Macapá.

Postponing the claim had previously been considered as the number of Covid-19 cases in the state has risen, causing 748 deaths and more than 52,000 people infected. With the chaos caused by the blackout in the cities, the situation of instability in relation to the election calendar worsened, which provoked the reaction of the TRE.

In a public note, the current President of the Court of Justice, Judge Rommel Araújo, referred to the state and federal government’s joint formulation to try to restore electricity to Amapá. The judge also said that electoral justice across the state is “prepared for the 2020 elections”.

“With electronic ballot boxes, all devices have a battery with sufficient autonomy to guarantee the right to vote from the first to the last voter at each polling station,” added Araújo.

The power grid was switched off after a fire in a substation in the capital Macapá. The state of calamity in the state includes the closure of shops, the population’s stockpiling of drinking water due to lack of resources, the crowd to buy food, and the chaos at gas stations and other services.

developments

The disaster situation has also triggered a number of political developments. So this Friday (6) Randolfe Rodrigues filed two popular complaints with the Federal Court of Amapá to demand action in connection with the blackout.

In one of them, he calls for the Companhia de Eletricidade do Amapá (CEA) to be convicted in the sense that the amounts related to the time of the power outage are not billed and consumers are nevertheless compensated for the losses incurred. “It is the least that can arise as a result of all the disorders that Amapaenses suffers from,” defended Rodrigues.

In the other action, the parliamentarian looks into the causes of bottlenecks and the accountability of those involved. He mentions individual and collective harm. “After almost 65 hours without electricity, we have news about the recovery in some parts of the city. Apparently we will only have one transformer in the lower substation of Linhão de Tucuruí for the next 10, 15 days, which works, energy in a rationing system, ”said Rodrigues, describing the current situation at the end of Friday afternoon.

The Psol Bank in the Chamber of Deputies also moved in relation to what happened. The party moved for a call from the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, for clarification on what happened.

“Today, the fourth day of the blackout, the Minister went public to announce that energy in the region will be restored over an extended period of ten days, with no information on an emergency plan or social alternatives to protect the rights of Population. It is unacceptable that an entire state that has been suffering from electricity for more than 75 hours should remain without electricity for another ten days, ”criticized the party leader Sâmia Bomfim (SP).

In addition, the Federal Ministry of Public Affairs (MPF) announced on Friday (6) the initiation of an investigation to determine the responsibility of the institutions involved in the power failure. The agency gave the state government, the company that manages the affected substation, and the Companhia de Eletricidade do Amapá (CEA) 24 hours to provide explanations about the events and take measures to return the service.

Alcolumbre

Previously, the President of the National Congress, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), said he was in contact with the federal government to resolve the problem. He mentioned sending oil cleaners to the state on a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) plane to try to speed up work to resume supplies.

“Even today, a FAB KC-390 aircraft travels from Boa Vista (RR) to Manaus (AM) to transport four more generators to Macapá in order to participate in the essential activities set by the government of the state in an emergency . From a technical point of view, despite all the difficulties, we have a good perspective ”, informed the parliamentarian elected by Amapá.

government

The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) released a notice updating the situation of the crisis office set up to monitor and manage the problem. When the technical process cited by Alcolumbre was mentioned, the steward announced that an oil cleaning machine had already arrived in the state.

“There is a prospect that the level of oil purification required for activating transformer number three will be achieved on Friday evening and that the charge of around 70% of the electricity needs of the 14 communities affected by the EU will be restored due to the lack of energy,” says the text.

In a press briefing, Minister Bento Albuquerque stated that the intention was to restore 100% of the state’s energy within 10 days.

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas