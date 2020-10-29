Blender Market size is projected to grow exponentially over 2024

The analysts forecast the global blender market to exhibit a CAGR of 6.05% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global blender for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the blender sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and application.

Geographically, the global blender market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of product, the global blender market is segmented into:

– Hand Blender

– Single-Serve Blender

– Full-Size Blender

Based on application, the blender market is segmented into:

– Commercial

– Household

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global blender market are:

– Appliance Co. of America (Elec-Tech International Co., Ltd.)

– AUX Group Co., Ltd.

– Black & Decker Corporation

– Breville USA, Inc.

– Conair Corporation

– De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l

– Electrolux AB

– Geligao (Hangzhou Leshui E-commerce Co., Ltd.)

– Greenstar

– Groupe SEB

– Guangdong BEAR Electric Co., Ltd.

– Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances Holdings Co., Ltd.

– Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

– Hanssem Co., Ltd.

– Hefei Royalstar Electronic Appliance Group Co., Ltd.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global blender market.

– To classify and forecast global blender market based on region, product, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global blender market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global blender market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global blender market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global blender market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of blender

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to blender

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with blender suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

