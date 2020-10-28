Block and minister of health have a close debate on investing in SNS – Executive Digest

Left Bloc MP Moisés Ferreira and Health Minister Marta Temido had a close debate today on the real investments in the National Health Service (SNS) in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After Marta Temido’s speech on that second and final day of the debate on the generality of the budget proposal for 2021, Moisés Ferreira defended that next year would be the NHS’s biggest challenge.

“Unfortunately, the government’s budget proposal does not meet needs. The NHS has to respond to millions of operations, inquiries and overdue consultations, and the government does not provide these resources. The increase in transfers will be 0.03% next year, ”estimates the Left Bloc MP.

As PCP MP Paula Santos had previously criticized, Moisés Ferreira also criticized the government for announcing the recruitment of “professionals who already work in the NHS”, arguing that the public health system “urgently needs more and new professionals”. .

The leader of the Left Bloc then issued a warning to the Minister of Health: “If we do not transfer more resources to the NHS, our resources will ultimately be diverted to the private sector.”

“That gives up on the NHS. If the government is still available for alternatives, the left bloc has that alternative, ”he said.

In response, Marta Temido pledged “full commitment on the part of the executive, the same that existed when the Council of Ministers approved a regime for the extraordinary recruitment of health professionals that would allow any institution to hire them directly as long as the Covid-19 Pandemic continues “. .

“I also gave myself completely when I brought the need to buy the drug Remdesivir to the Council of Ministers [para tratamento da covid-19] in the amount of 35 million euros or when the government invested 130 million euros in the vaccine or even expected to pay 60 million euros for ventilation equipment, ”he responded.

The Minister of Health pointed out that the country was in a phase of “enormous difficulties” and acknowledged that the budget “had issues to be carried out”.

“But we act quickly and for this it is important to know the truth. And the truth is that this budget represents an increase in investment in public services ”, defended Marta Temido.

PCP MP Paula Santos had previously spoken of the existence of a “gigantic campaign to promote health care for private groups” and considered the government’s promise to hire 4,200 more professionals for the NHS to be insufficient.

Paula Santos accused the socialist executive of “juggling numbers”, called for an immediate improvement in career, and warned that the public structure “urgently needs strengthening”.