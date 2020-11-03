Blockchain devices Market Business Strategies and Latest Rising Trend | GENERAL BYTES S.R.O., RIDDLE&CODE GmbH, Sikur., SIRIN LABS
Blockchain devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data bridge market research analyses that the market is expected to reach USD 3737.92 million by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 42.65% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027.
North America dominates in blockchain devices market because of early adoption of blockchain devices and availability of advanced technologies to implement and manage information via blockchain network. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in the blockchain devices market due to the rapid development of blockchain network by BFSI, government and many retail industries.
The major players covered in the blockchain devices market report are
- Ledger,
- HTC Corporation,
- Pundi X Labs Private Limited.,
- GENERAL BYTES S.R.O.,
- RIDDLE&CODE GmbH,
- Sikur.,
- SIRIN LABS,
BLOCKCHAIN LUXEMBOURG S.A., SatoshiLabs s.r.o., Genesis Coin Inc., Lamassu Industries AG, SAMSUNG, ShapeShift, CoolBitX Technology, Bitaccess, Covault, ELLIPAL, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
If you are involved in the Blockchain Devices industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Type (Blockchain Smartphones, Crypto Hardware Wallets, Crypto ATMS, POS Devices, Others), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), Application (Personal, Corporate), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
Market Dynamics:
Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing
Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
Segmentation
Comparison
Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
North America
South America
Europe
MEA
APAC
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
List of abbreviations
