Blockchain in BFSI Market Extensive Industry Analysis, Growth Rate, Segmentation, Investment Opportunities and Top Manufacturers 2027

Blockchain in BFSI is also called as FinTech blockchain. Wide dissemination of blockchain by financial organizations from the past years has witnessed rise in popularity of cryptocurrencies and the initial coin offering (ICO). As well as blockchain is panacea for all fintech companies’ digital concerns such as security. Blockchain as a technology was developed to serve as the public transaction ledger for cryptocurrencies, which uses distributed databases and cryptography to record transactions. This characteristic of blockchain provides a high level of safety while transmitting and storing data, open and transparent network infrastructure, decentralized ledger and low cost of operations benefits. Moreover, blockchain in FinTech anticipates in changing the paper-intensive international trade finance process to a digital decentralized ledger.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market. These include Alphapoint, Auxesis Group, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Bitfury Group Limited., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Infosys Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation and SAP SE.

The global blockchain in BFSI market is segmented based on component, application, organization size, industry vertical and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into platform and services. Based on application, the market is divided into digital currency, record keeping, payments & settlement, smart contracts, compliance management and others. Based on organization size, the market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, the market is segmented into banking, insurance and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Blockchain in BFSI Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Blockchain in BFSI Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Blockchain in BFSI Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

