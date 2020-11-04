Blog – Francisco José Viegas

Several experts have publicly expressed concern about how DGS, the government and various agencies “communicate” Covid data. Some of these concerns are well-intentioned and have to do with “the clarity of the message” – and the impact “the message” has on us all.

The idea is that our fear, our precautions, and our …

To read all CM Exclusives on the day of November 4th, 2020, enter your mobile phone number and click OK. Display the MBway application on your mobile phone and accept the transaction