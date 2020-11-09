Blood and Blood Components Market 2024: Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis

The global blood and blood components market has been witnessing major growth prospects in the recent years due to an aging global population and the rising incidences of hematological malignancies. Not to mention, the surging demand for blood transfusions during surgeries, injuries due to warfare, accidents and various other factors have also contributed to the industry expansion.

Reports estimate that global blood and blood components market size is projected to reach an annual valuation of over US$43.5 billion by 2024, with growing number of accidents, surgical procedures, and their utilization in COVID-19 patient recovery. Following are some of the major trends shaping the future of the industry.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/3067

Rising incidences of hematological malignancies such as leukemia and non-Hodgkin lymphoma can be credited to the recent growth of the blood and blood components market. While improving life expectancy has added impetus to population growth and helped reduced the burden of various other common diseases, Global Burden of Disease study showed that between 2006 and 2016, the incidences of leukemia increased 26% while that of non-Hodgkin lymphoma increased 45%.

Japan blood and blood components market size is poised to grow at a 5% CAGR through 2024. The Japanese government has undertaken numerous initiatives to promote blood management and blood transfusion services. For instance, the government of Japan had partnered with the WHO in December 2017 to enhance blood transfusion services provision across the country.

Incidentally, some of the inevitable reasons such as the need of increased treatment for the overall geriatric population of the world, wars, etc., have also contributed to the growth of the blood and blood components market. In war torn nations like Yemen, Democratic republic of Congo, Syria, Central African Republic and many others, unfortunate lives are lost on a daily basis due to the lack of timely blood transfusion for those who have lost a lot of blood in combat. For instance, in Syria, the civil war displaced more than 11 million people while 250,000 lost their lives. Medical attention has been a necessity in both cases and the demand for blood transfusion had naturally been high in these nations. Considering that a recent report depicted only 11 nations in the world to be almost completely at peace, it is obvious that demand for blood is on the rise, adding impetus to the blood and blood components industry.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/3067

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Blood and Blood Components Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Whole blood

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.3. Blood components

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Red blood cells

4.3.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Platelets

4.3.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.3.4. Plasma

4.3.4.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.3.5. White blood cells

4.3.5.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Blood and Blood Components Market, By Application

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Anemia

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

5.3. Trauma & surgery

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

5.4. Cancer treatment

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

5.5. Bleeding disorders

5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/blood-and-blood-components-market