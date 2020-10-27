Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2026

Selbyville, Delaware According to the research report titled ‘Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Size By Modality, By Product, By End-use Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026’, available with Market Study Report LLC, global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market is expected to record a notable growth rate through 2026.

They provide information regarding abnormal electrolyte and/or metabolite levels in blood samples. They are also used to discover acid-base balance and for detecting oxygen/carbon dioxide exchange level in patients. Conservation of blood is a vital initiative in critical care facility and diagnostic labs, hence blood gas & electrolyte analyzers make these processes smooth, reduce errors with requirement of minimal maintenance.

Liquid calibration is one of the unique features of blood gas & electrolyte analyzers which cleans previously used equipment like tubing lines, gas tanks, regulators and humidifiers. Many devices offer sample aspiration with automatic sample mixing, in-built user interface, and automatic quality check for accuracy and regulatory compliance.

As per the report, global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market is classified in terms of product, modality, end use spectrum, and regional landscape.

Owing to technological advancements and increased pervasiveness of chronic diseases among people across the globe, there is a significant growth in the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market. The device is used to measure concentration of electrolytes, blood gas, metabolites, and pH in whole blood samples.

Based on modality, bench top analyzers segment was worth USD 1.3 billion in 2019 and is poised to gain traction in the coming years, on account of its usage in arterial blood gas analysis. Bench top blood gas & electrolyte analyzers are widely adopted in small and medium scale volume laboratories for conducting medical tests, environmental tests and other quality control tests on household chemical products like detergents and food & beverages.

Bench top analyzers are further used for photometric analysis, batch analysis and random-access analysis. Important things to consider for bench top analysis are analysis speed, sample size requirement, available tests and reagents.

With respect to product terrain, the market is classified into combined analyzers, electrolyte analyzers, consumables, and blood gas analyzers. Owing to increasing elderly population, blood gas analyzers segment amassed USD 500 million in 2019.

With regards to the end-use spectrum, the industry is divided into diagnostic centers, central laboratories and point-of-care. Diagnostic centers segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.5% over 2020-2026. These centers are equipped with equipment needed in ICU like different types of blood gas and electrolyte analyzers.

Key players in global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market are Convergent Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Abbott, Erba Mannheim, Dalko Diagnostics, Edan Instruments Inc., OPTI Medical, Instrumentation Laboratory (Werfen), Medica Corporation, Siemens AG, Radiometer, and Tecom Analytical Systems among others.

