Blood Preparation Market – How the Business Will Grow in 2025?

Japan blood preparation market size is poised to reach US$4 billion by 2025. Japan is home to a large geriatric population base which is susceptible to several health problems. In addition, the Japanese government has taken several steps to allow secure supply of blood and blood components.

Rising cases of chronic diseases related to liver, kidney, and heart in line with mounting blood related conditions worldwide, will positively spur blood preparation market over2019-2025 . Moreover, growing awareness regarding blood donation and increased initiatives undertaken by the government authorities across various developing economies will further propel the industry growth.

In May 2020, a study conducted by a Ney York-based research institute concluded that anticoagulants may improve survival rate among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Many of these patients may develop high levels of blood clots, which may result in deadly thromboembolic events. The research shows that anticoagulants may prevent potential deadly events associated with COVID-19 including stroke, heart attack, and pulmonary embolism.

Road accident casualties among the major consumers of public health service resources including hospitalization, emergency treatment, inpatient care and other facilities. The rising number of road accidents and subsequent trauma cases should certainly augment the need for blood component preparation.

Blood and blood component preparation is used in applications including thrombocytosis, renal impairment, angina blood vessel complications, and pulmonary embolism. Thrombocytosis application segment accounted for more than 25% revenue share of blood preparation market in 2018.

The global industry players are taking measurable steps in terms of investments and R&D in order to cater the market with better offerings. They have been consistently investing in development and production of oral anticoagulants and anti-thrombotic medicines. Also, use of blood derivatives in aesthetic process like anti-aging treatment will foster the expansion of industry.

Some of the eminent market players in the industry are Leo Pharma, Bayer, Ionic Pharmaceuticals, GlaoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Daiichi Sankyo Johnson and Johnson, etc.

