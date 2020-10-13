Blow Molded Containers Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes Alpha Poly Corporation, Apex Plastics, Bemis Company, Duropac, Hi-Rel Plastics & Molding

The increase in demand for durable, light weight and cost effective packaging solution amongst the manufacturers drives the market for blow molded containers market. Besides this, the availability of blow molded containers in various shapes, capacities and colors also drives the market growth. However, volatility in raw material prices and stringent government regulations regarding the use of plastic materials restricts the growth of blow molded containers market. An upsurge in the demand for blow molded containers in food and beverage industry is expected to boost the demand for blow molded containers market in the near future.

Leading Blow Molded Containers Market Players:

Alpha Poly Corporation, Apex Plastics, Bemis Company, Inc., Duropac, Hi-Rel Plastics & Molding, Mitsuchem Plast Ltd., Plastipak Holdings, Sigma Plastics Group, Universal Plastics Corporation, Western Industries Plastic Products LLC.

Blow molded containers refer to plastic containers that are produced by using the process of molding plastics by machine blowing process to give rise to various shaped containers like jugs, bottles and jars. The different types of plastic variants that are used for blow are polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene (PE), high density polyethylene (HDPE) and others. These containers usually find applications in packaging, transportation and shipping.

The “Global Blow Molded Containers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the blow molded containers market with detailed market segmentation by technology, product, application and geography. The global blow molded containers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading blow molded containers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global blow molded containers market is segmented on the basis of technology, product and application. On the basis of technology, the blow molded containers market is segmented into extrusion blow molding, injection blow molding, stretch blow molding and compound blow molding. As per product the market is broken into polypropylene, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polyethylene, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and others. The market on the basis of application is bifurcated into packaging, consumables & electronics, automotive & transportation, building & construction, medical and others.

