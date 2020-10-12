Body Fat Measurement Market Focusing On Top Leading Players Tanita, DMS Imaging, COSMED , Beurer

Body Fat analyzer or impedance meters are tool used for the assessment of accurate body fat and identify the risks associated with health owing to high or low amounts of body fat. These devices also help in assessing the effectiveness of exercise and nutrition intake and is considered as the most common fitness test at gym and health clubs. The global body fat measurement market is driven by factors such as rapid growth in the obese population and metabolic disorders, and increasing government initiatives to encourage adoption of healthy lifestyle. However, high equipment cost is likely to obstruct the growth of the body fat measurement market during the forecast period.

The body fat measurement market is expected to reach US$ 1,078.99 in 2027 from US$ 584.50 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020-2027.

The body fat measurement market, by product, is segmented into bioimpedance analyzers, body fat skinfold calipers, air displacement plethysmography, dual energy X-ray absorptiometry. The bioimpedance analyzers segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Owing to its extensive application, the demand for bioimpedance analyzers is likely to increase during the forecast period

Obesity is a metabolic dysfunction and is associated to a wide range of chronic illnesses, which cause a substantial rise in mortality and comorbidity. The percentage of the obese population which is involved in regular testing of body composition is increasing rapidly. The sales of body composition analyzers have observed an increasing pattern because of the obese population’s susceptibility to lifestyle disorders. According to the OECD Obesity Update 2017, obesity levels are mainly high in North America. Obesity prevalence is expected to be high in countries like the United States, Mexico, and England, where 47%, 39%, and 35% of the population are projected to be obese in 2030. The level of obesity in France is estimated to nearly match that of Spain, at 21% in 2030. As per the World Health Organization’s (WHO) 2016 report, around 13% of the world’s population could be characterized as obese. Moreover, predictions state that these numbers are likely to increase exponentially in the forecast period.

Currently, more than one in two adults, and nearly one in six children are obese. Overweight and obesity is an abnormal or excessive fat accumulation in the body leading to impaired health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults aged 18 years and older were overweight, and out of these, over 650 million adults were obese. Moreover, in 2016, 93.3 million (39.8 percent) American adults and 13.7 million (18.5 percent) American children and teens are clinically obese.

Global Body fat measurement Market – By Product

Bioimpedance analyzers

Body Fat Skinfold Calipers

Air Displacement Plethysmography

Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry

Global Body fat measurement Market – By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Fitness Centers

