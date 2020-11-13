Body Fat Measurement Market Outlook To 2024 – Business Opportunity and Technological Innovations

Body fat measurement market to amass hefty proceeds from hospitals, rising worldwide incidences of chronic disorders including diabetes and obesity, have remarkably driven the adoption of body fat measurement devices in the hospitals and clinic segment. These end-use segments prefer utilization of advanced analyzers with high quality systems as well as body composition analysis software for patients to set goals, monitoring achievements, and for storing client or patient information.

The globally rising rate of the obese population coupled with smart weight management technologies have significantly favored body fat measurement market trends. In the recent years, fast-food consumption along with other unhealthy dietary habits have witnessed an extraordinary surge, which in turn have increased disorders pertaining to obesity and diabetes. A substantiation throwing light on the same is of the World Health Organization, which claims the worldwide obesity to have multiplied by three folds since 1975.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/772

Based on products, body fat skinfold calipers accumulated nearly 25% of body fat measurement market share in 2017 and are pegged to grow in demand through 2024 due to better awareness and major adoption in price-sensitive markets, owing to their affordability and easy availability.

Dual energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) segment in the body fat measurement market is likely to achieve more than 8.6% CAGR in the coming years. These systems are safe, reliable to use, and place less burden on patients. Additionally, multifactorial advantages such as determination of bone mineral densities (BMD), fat, and lean tissue masses of the body, associated with DEXA can be accounted for the device adoption.

Owing to a surge in the number of people affected by obesity-associated diseases and inclining access of people to clinical facilities, the annual revenues from clinics is expected to surpass over $202.6 million up to 2024. Replacement of BMI technique with more accurate fat measuring equipment in multiple amenities will positively drive body fat measurement industry trends through this segment.

The growing demand for these systems across such end-use segments have further encouraged the industry players to launch the products with latest technological advancements. Recently for instance, in 2017, a Michigan-based company RJL Systems launched the latest version of their line of BIA products, the Quantum V. This segmental body composition analyzer continues along the new trends in body fat measurement industry, by offering increased data speed, specificity, accuracy, and utility. Other notable participants across the global body fat measurement market include Hologic, GE Healthcare, AccuFitness, and Omron.

Higher body fat measurement equipment costs and stalled production due to the ongoing COVID-19 widespread will negatively influence the industry growth. Leading device manufacturers are focused on expansion strategies and new product launches to sustain the market competition. Some of the companies include AccuFitness, Tanita Corporation, GE Healthcare, COSMED, Omron Healthcare, and Hologic, among several others.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/772

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Body Fat Measurement Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Bioimpedance analyzers

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.3. Body fat skinfold calipers

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.4. Hydrostatic weighing

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.5. Air-displacement plethysmography

4.5.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.6. Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA)

4.6.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Body Fat Measurement Market, By End-use

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Hospitals

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

5.3. Clinics

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

5.4. Fitness centres

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/body-fat-measurement-market