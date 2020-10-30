Body Fat Measurements Market Size to Witness Huge Growth by 2024

Selbyville, Delaware the prime objective of Body Fat Measurements report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report.

Rising cases of metabolism related disorders along with growing obese population is driving the growth of global body fat measurement market. Inactive lifestyle and inclination towards unhealthy dietary habits including tobacco smoking and alcohol consumption result in obesity. According to WHO, approximately 1.9 billion adults (above 18 years) across the globe were overweight in 2016, of which 650 million were categorized as obese.

Growing awareness regarding weight management and advancements in BFM devices such miniaturization and high accuracy will foster the market growth in the coming years. Rising adoption of devices such as hydrostatic weighing system in numerous establishments including universities, fitness centers, clinics and hospitals will augment the business scenario during the projection period. However, high cost of body fat measurement devices may hamper the product adoption.

Based on the product terrain, body fat skinfold calipers segment held 25% market share in 2017 and is anticipated record a sizeable growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to rising awareness regarding weight management and growing affordability of the product in price sensitive market scenario.

Meanwhile, dual energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) segment share is projected to multiply with 8.6% CAGR during the study period. Several benefits such as determination of bone mineral density (BMD), lean tissue mass, and fat tissue mass are fueling the product demand. Moreover, these devices are safe and reliable.

Elaborating on the end-use spectrum, clinics segment is estimated to accrue USD 202.6 million by the year 2024, owing to increased pervasiveness of obesity-associated diseases and growing accessibility to clinics. Increasing number of clinics substituting BMI technique with more accurate fat measuring equipment will boost the segment growth.

Considering the geographical outlook, U.S. body fat measurement industry accounted for 36% of total market share in 2017 and may observe prominent gains throughout the study period. Increasing obese population, rising per capita income and improving health consciousness are supporting the regional market growth.

India body fat measurement market is estimated to amass USD 45.8 million by the year 2024, primarily driven by escalating number of people suffering from chronic ailments such as cardiovascular diseases and obesity. Rising awareness about weight management and growing availability of cheap body fat measuring devices such as body fat skinfold calipers is expected to stimulate the market growth in the ensuing years.

Major players in global body fat measurement market include AccuFitness, COSMED, Beurer, GE Healthcare, Inbody, Tanita, Omron, Diagnostic Medical Systems, and Jawon Medical.

