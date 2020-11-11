Body Fat Reduction Market Growth, Demand, Revenue Analysis & COVID-19 Impact Forecast By 2025

Global body fat reduction market is set to experience extensive traction in the years to come, primarily due to the growing number of the obese and overweight population worldwide. Undoubtedly, the increase in this demographic is caused by an increased intake of processes and other energy-dense food that are high in fat along with physical inactivity. These consequences can be blamed on the increasingly deskbound nature of several work forms, convenient modes of transportation and rapid urbanization that are contributing to the growing obesity rates among the adult population around the world.

Data by the World Health Organization suggest that worldwide obesity rate has almost tripled since 1975. Around 39% of adults over the age of 18 were overweight in 2016 and 13% were obese. In addition, the majority of the world’s population resides in countries where being overweight and obesity claim more lives than being underweight. Unlike other diseases, obesity can be totally cured given the patient’s commitment to losing body fat with effective treatment paired with regular workout. Hence, the growing prevalence of obesity does present a strong growth opportunity for the global body fat reduction market.

Another research studying two groups of adults aged 65 to 74 revealed that healthy older adults who are either obese or overweight may be at a higher risk of developing dementia than people who aren’t overweight. Increasing chances of health risks associated with obesity and high BMI will persuade more individuals to seek fat reduction procedures, thereby boosting the global body fat reduction market over the coming years.

Liposuction and abdominoplasty are among the most popular cosmetic procedures worldwide that help patients to target and eliminate fat from specific regions of the body. Surgical procedures held more than 80% revenue share of body fat reduction industry in 2018. With recent developments in technology, numerous alternatives for liposuction procedures, such as laser-assisted liposuction, ultrasound-assisted liposuction, tumescent liposuction are available in the market today.

Today, body fat reduction and contouring services are available at hospitals, clinics, as well as medical spas. Clinics segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 11.2% through 2025. Many clinics are aiming to deliver specialized offerings at an affordable cost compared to hospitals. As a result, the demand for body fat reduction procedures in clinical facilities has increased significantly. The growing number of private clinics will positively impact body fat reduction industry outlook.

