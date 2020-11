Body found on dirt road in Braga. There is evidence of crime – Portugal

A body was found in Dume, Braga, Wednesday morning. The body was found on a dirt road.

The Braga saparadores were on site after receiving an alert for a cardiorespiratory arrest at 7:40 a.m. PSP and INEM were also launched on the website.

The judicial police are still gathering expertise to find out what happened and there is evidence of a crime.