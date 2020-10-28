Boeing with losses of 2,941 million by September cuts 7,000 more jobs – Executive Digest

Boeing announced on Wednesday losses of € 2,914 million in the first nine months after a profit of € 319 million in the same period of 2019 and will cut another 7,000 jobs by the end of the year.

According to news agencies EFE and AFP, the American aircraft manufacturer today announced cumulative losses of 2,914 million euros and a drop in sales of 27% to 36,504 million euros (42,854 euros) between January and September. Million dollars) due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the shutdown of the 737 MAX aircraft.

The company announced that it would cut another 7,000 jobs and employ 130,000 workers, compared with 160,000 at the beginning of this year.

The group, which has no plans to cut its aircraft production rate again, saw sales decline 29% in the third quarter, posting a net loss of 382 million euros ($ 449 million) over the period.

Dave Calhoun, President and Chief Executive of Boeing, quoted by EFE, pointed out that the pandemic “put further pressure on the company’s results in the third quarter and therefore” managed liquidity “and transformed the model of business into a” long-term sustainable ”way.

In July, Boeing announced losses of $ 3,004 million in the first half of 2020, 278% more than in the same period in 2019.

In addition to the losses caused by the pandemic, Boeing is also facing the impact of the shutdown of 737 Max aircraft, which have been banned from flying since March 2019 following two air accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia, causing 346 deaths, which was a huge cost to the company that is working to bring the devices of this model back into safe operation.

The European Union Aviation Safety and Aviation Agency (EASA) announced on October 16 that, following software updates implemented by the North American manufacturer, the 737 Max aircraft is safe and may return to fly in European airspace later this year.