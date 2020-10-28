Bolide, the Bugatti with 1850 hp and more than 500 km / h – world

Bugatti has just introduced the world to Bolide, a radical hyper-sport that focuses on use on the racetrack and promises a weight / performance ratio of just 0.67 kg per hp.

The brand, based in Molsheim in Alsace, France developed it as an exercise in understanding what it would be like to build an extremely light vehicle around the monstrous 8.0-liter W16 engine that became the basis for the Chiron and the other recent ones Bugatti creations are used. For Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of the VW Group brand, the bolide only has “four wheels, engine, gearbox, steering wheel and the only luxury two seats”.

In this application, the legendary 8.0-liter W16 block delivers 1850 hp and 1850 Nm maximum torque. With a weight of only 1240 kilos, this “monster of the tracks” can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.17 seconds, from 0 to 200 km / h in 4.36 seconds, from 0 to 300 km / h in 7 , 37 seconds, from 0 to 400 km / h in 12.08 seconds and from 0 to 500 km / h in 20.16 seconds.

In terms of top speed and according to Bugatti’s simulations, Bolide will be able to easily overcome the 500 km / h limit. But so impressive is the recording that Bugatti says he will make it on the mythical Nürburgring race track: 5 minutes and 23.1 seconds.

Aerodynamics is one of the biggest secrets of this hyper sports car, which can generate 1,800 pounds of downward force at a speed of 320 km / h.

Right now this is just an experimental study by Bugatti and we don’t know if it will ever be produced. However, it would not be surprising that Bugatti would soon confirm the production of Bolide in a very limited series.