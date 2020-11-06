Bolivia: President Luis Arce suffers from the attempt

Bolivian President-elect Luis Arce of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) suffered an attempted attack Thursday evening when he met with supporters in La Paz, the Bolivian capital (5). The President discussed the government’s first steps to take office this Sunday (8), according to a statement from the political party.

A spokesman for the party, Sebastian Michel, said a box of dynamite was left in front of the acronym’s campaign house. “A few minutes ago we were attacked by a group that left a box of dynamite in the campaign house where our own President-elect Luis Arce met. We are very concerned about what is happening,” the spokesman said. in a press conference.

The spokesman also complained that the country’s security officials are failing to provide President Luis Arce with the necessary security.

“We have not seen a statement on Government Minister Arturo Murillo, so we feel completely unprotected and no one gives us the necessary guarantees for the security of our authority,” he added.

The topic became one of the most discussed on social networks. Former President Evo Morales of the same party as Arce said he condemned “the attack on our tent in La Paz. Small groups are trying to create a climate of confusion and violence, but they will not succeed. We will not fall for provocations. Our revolution is peaceful and democratic. “

In Brazil, the Federal MP Erika Kokay (PT-DF) condemned the attack: “The elected President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, is the target of an attack on dynamite. The coup government in Bolivia refuses to guarantee the new president’s safety. The cowardly attack on Arce is an attack on democracy and the sovereignty of the Bolivian people. “

In the same way, the Federal MP Natália Bonavides (PT-RN) referred to the attack on the extreme right of the country. “The right-wing extremist Bolivians go on the offensive, even if they are defeated. An attack on a meeting with President-elect Luis Arce on the eve of the inauguration shows that great efforts will be made to guarantee the inauguration and government! “.

Luciana Boiteux, also a Federal MP (PSOL-RJ), drew attention to the fact that the Bolivian authorities have not yet spoken out, as has the MAS spokesman. “Serious concerns about democracy in Latin America. So far, the Bolivian authorities have not spoken out, ”he published on social media.

Edition: Leandro Melito